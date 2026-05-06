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This year’s Met Gala might as well have been called The Bey Gala because everyone was in the place to celebrate this year’s exhibition, of course, but let’s be real, all eyes were on Beyoncé. The co-chair made her return to the illustrious event after 10 years and it was worth every minute we waited for her. This year’s dress code, fashion is art, with the human body being the canvas for it all. Beyoncé made her return to the iconic stairs wearing a custom Olivier Rousteing gown and we were on the scene to capture it all.

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The night began with a theatrical performance followed by co-chairs Anna Wintour, Lauren Sanchez, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams gracing the carpet. We caught Kidman, who shared her favorite Beyonce song is ‘Love On Top.’ The famous actress also revealed how happy she is to be co-chairing alongside the Queen.

Venus Williams shared an intricate detail about her Met Gala look that involved including her parents in her dazzling Swarovski neck plate. The energy between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky was palpable, and when we mentioned it during out quick interview, she responded, “oh that’s light.”

We know that’s right. Black love was on display with couples like Ciara and Russell Wilson channeling modern Black kings and queens. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were a sexy duo. Beyoncé and Jay Z posed for pictures blessing us with their presence while Blue made her Met debut. The Rock and his wife are as big of Beyonce fans as we are. We caught the loving unit in a cute moment sharing their excitement for the singer.

All this and more in our red carpet recap, above.

2026 Met Gala Recap: Beyoncé Returns, Rihanna Shines & Best Looks Revealed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com