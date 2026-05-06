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Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day

Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22.

Published on May 6, 2026

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Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The biggest party of Indy 500 weekend is almost here and WTLC is giving you the chance to experience it LIVE!

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22.

Carb Day is more than just practice laps. Fans will experience:
• Final practice before the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
• The second annual Oscar Mayer Wienie 500
• The always exciting Pit Stop Competition
• A huge concert to close out the day

Five winners will each receive a pair of tickets to one of the biggest racing weekend events in Indiana.

Do not miss your chance to be part of the energy, tradition, and excitement that only Indy 500 weekend can bring.

Enter below for your chance to win with WTLC!

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events
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