WH Holds briefing, but was the president tested

GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaigns In Iowa

BURLINGTON, IA – OCTOBER 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to guests at a campaign rally at Burlington Memorial Auditorium on October 21, 2015 in Burlington, Iowa. Trump leads most polls in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The White House is live with breaking news and response to the coronavirus. This is in response to the spread of COVID-19, including this Saturday morning decision made following intense negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration the House passed a coronavirus relief bill.  Read the full story at NBC.com.

The main question has been, was the president tested after coming into contact with 2 people who tested positive for coronavirus.  CNN.com has the story.

 

