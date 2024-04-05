Honoring Jerry Wade: A Celebration of Love and Legacy

Jerry Wade was more than just a name; he was a guiding light in our community, spreading love and joy wherever he went. Now, it’s time for us to come together and celebrate his remarkable legacy.

On Saturday, April 20th, we invite you to join us for the Jerry Wade Celebration—an event filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. It’s a time to pay tribute to a truly remarkable individual who touched the hearts of many.

In true Jerry Wade fashion, we’re going to create the world’s biggest soul train line in his honor!

Let’s dance, groove, and celebrate the spirit of Jerry together, just as he would have wanted.

📅 Save the Date: Saturday, April 20th

🕛 Time: 12:00 PM

📍 Location: In front of the 106.7 WTLC studios at 40 Monument Circle

Spread the word, mark your calendars, and let’s make this celebration one that truly reflects the joy and positivity Jerry brought into our lives. Whether you knew him personally or simply felt his impact from afar, your presence will make this event even more special.

Let’s honor Jerry Wade in the most fitting way possible—by coming together as a community to celebrate his life, his love, and his enduring legacy. See you there!