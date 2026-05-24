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Felix Rosenqvist Wins 2026 Indy 500 on Final Second Pass in Hi...

Felix Rosenqvist Wins 2026 Indy 500 on Final Second Pass in Historic Finish

Rosenqvist crossed the line just 0.0233 seconds ahead of Malukas, sealing his first Indy 500 victory in stunning fashion after 200 laps of nonstop movement at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Published on May 24, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Felix Rosenqvist Wins 2026 Indy 500 on Final Second Pass in Historic Finish

Felix Rosenqvist delivered a finish for the ages Sunday, charging past David Malukas on the final straight to win the 2026 Indianapolis 500 in the closest ending in race history.

Rosenqvist crossed the line just 0.0233 seconds ahead of Malukas, sealing his first Indy 500 victory in stunning fashion after 200 laps of nonstop movement at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott McLaughlin finished third after a frantic closing sprint.

The 110th running of the race featured a record 70 lead changes, the most ever in the event, and its final moments matched the chaos of the day. A late crash brought out cautions and then a red flag in the closing laps, setting up a final restart that turned the race into a showdown.

On that late sequence, Marcus Armstrong briefly moved to the front before Malukas surged ahead and appeared ready to claim the biggest win of his career. But Rosenqvist stayed close, timed his move perfectly, and made the pass at the line to steal the victory in dramatic style.

RELATED | Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500

The last-lap move capped one of the wildest Indy 500s in recent memory, with strategy swings, restarts, and constant position changes keeping the outcome in doubt until the final seconds.

For Rosenqvist, the win marks a career-defining moment and a breakthrough on one of racing’s biggest stages. For fans at the Brickyard and those watching around the country, it was a reminder of why the Indy 500 remains one of the most thrilling events in sports.

Felix Rosenqvist Wins 2026 Indy 500 on Final Second Pass in Historic Finish was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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