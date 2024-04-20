Listen Live
RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

Published on April 20, 2024

Jerry Wade Celebration on Monument Circle in Indianapolis

On Saturday, April 20th, a heartwarming event took place on Monument Circle in Indianapolis to honor the remarkable life and legacy of our beloved friend, Jerry Wade.

Jerry was more than just a name; he was a beacon of light in our community, spreading love and joy wherever he went.

The Jerry Wade Celebration was a gathering filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories, embodying the spirit of Jerry himself.

In a tribute fitting of Jerry’s essence, the event featured one of the world’s biggest soul train lines—a joyful and vibrant homage to his memory.

Attendees were invited to dance, groove, and celebrate Jerry’s spirit together, reflecting the positivity and joy he brought into our lives.

RELATED: July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Whether personally acquainted with Jerry or touched by his influence from a distance on the airwaves, everyone’s presence added to the special atmosphere of the event.

The Jerry Wade Celebration served as a testament to the power of community coming together to honor a life well-lived.

It was a day filled with unity, remembrance, and the collective embrace of Jerry’s lasting impact on all those who knew him.

Thank you to everyone who joined us in commemorating Jerry Wade—your presence made this celebration truly extraordinary. Let’s continue to cherish the memories, love, and legacy that Jerry Wade left behind.

Together, we honored him in the most heartfelt way possible.

Spread the word, keep Jerry’s spirit alive, and let’s remember the joy he brought into our lives. See you at the next celebration!

Check out some of the videos and photos from the event below.

1. July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

