Listen Live
Local

A Statement From Jerry Wade’s Family

Published on January 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

A statement from Jerry Wades Family to provide comfort for listeners

Jerry Wade Death Family Statement 

It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of our beloved Jerry Wade. Jerry AKA “The Lover Man”, was one of the most recognized voices in the Indianapolis community, and he will be missed. As you might imagine, we are devastated as a family. We know how much he meant to his listeners and community, and will provide more details on honoring him and his legacy.
We hope you will respect our privacy in this difficult time.
The Wade family

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close