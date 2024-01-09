A Statement From Jerry Wade’s Family

It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of our beloved Jerry Wade. Jerry AKA “The Lover Man”, was one of the most recognized voices in the Indianapolis community, and he will be missed. As you might imagine, we are devastated as a family. We know how much he meant to his listeners and community, and will provide more details on honoring him and his legacy.

We hope you will respect our privacy in this difficult time.

The Wade family