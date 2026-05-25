Sybil Wilkes Memorial Day’s Black History, George Floyd, and More

✕ Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” segment segment on Memorial Day centered on remembrance, military sacrifice, economic realities, and racial justice, offering listeners a clear look at stories with deep meaning for Black America. Memorial Day’s Black History At the top of the report Wilkes opened with a reminder that Memorial Day’s history includes a powerful chapter led by newly emancipated African Americans. Historical records show that one of the earliest recorded Memorial Day commemorations took place in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 1, 1865, shortly after the Civil War ended. About 10,000 freed people gathered that day to honor more than 200 Union soldiers who had died in a Confederate prison camp. The crowd held a massive parade and helped give the soldiers a proper burial. The moment stands as a major act of dignity, gratitude and public remembrance by Black Americans who understood the cost of freedom in personal and national terms.



Honoring Master Sergeant Tyler Simmons The segment also paid tribute to Ohio Airman Tyler Simmons, a 28-year-old National Guardsman who was recently honored by loved ones in Columbus, Ohio. Simmons was killed in March during a military refueling mission supporting operations against Iran. Simmons was posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant, recognizing his service and sacrifice. His story gave the Memorial Day segment a present-day focus, reminding listeners that military loss is not only history. It is carried by families, friends and communities still grieving those who served.

Where the Highest-Paying Jobs Are New federal data showing that medical professionals continue to dominate the nation’s highest-paying occupations. Pediatric surgeons top the list, with an average annual salary of more than $502,000, followed closely by cardiologists. Outside of health care, airline pilots and corporate chief executives rank among the highest earners, with salaries well over a quarter of a million dollars a year. The data points to where economic opportunity is concentrated and raises broader questions about access, education, mentorship and career pathways for communities working to close income and wealth gaps.