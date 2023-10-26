Exhale | Episode 2 | Beyond Pink Ribbons
In this podcast episode, we explore the journey of breast cancer during Breast Cancer Month with Co-Founder of Pink-4-Ever Nadia Miller. We discuss:
- the importance of prioritizing mental health while facing cancer and offer practical tips for individuals going through it or supporting a loved one.
- We emphasize the significance of taking moments to breathe and find balance amidst the challenges.
- We provide insights on having courageous conversations with family and friends to help them understand and support those battling cancer.
- Lastly, we highlight Nadia Miller’s inspiring story of turning her pain into purpose by founding Pink Forever, an organization focused on addressing breast cancer in the black community and dispelling misconceptions surrounding the disease.
