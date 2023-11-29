Listen Live
Exhale

Episode 5 | Self Care Rituals – Self Care Isn’t Selfish

Published on November 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Episode 5 | Self Care Rituals – Self Care Isn’t Selfish

Guest: Ruby from Rooted With Ruby

In this episode, we emphasize:

  • The importance of self-care and debunk the myth that it is selfish.
  • We explore different self-care rituals and practices that can nurture the mind, body, and soul.
  • From simple daily habits to indulgent treats, our guest experts share their insights and personal experiences with self-care.
  • Listeners learn practical self-care ideas and are inspired to make self-care a priority in their lives, understanding that taking care of oneself is essential for overall well-being and resilience.

Listen through our podcast below or our Youtube channel!

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close