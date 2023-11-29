Episode 5 | Self Care Rituals – Self Care Isn’t Selfish
Guest: Ruby from Rooted With Ruby
In this episode, we emphasize:
- The importance of self-care and debunk the myth that it is selfish.
- We explore different self-care rituals and practices that can nurture the mind, body, and soul.
- From simple daily habits to indulgent treats, our guest experts share their insights and personal experiences with self-care.
- Listeners learn practical self-care ideas and are inspired to make self-care a priority in their lives, understanding that taking care of oneself is essential for overall well-being and resilience.
Listen through our podcast below or our Youtube channel!
