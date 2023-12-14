Listen Live
Episode 6 | Minding Your Mind

Published on December 14, 2023

Episode 6 | Minding Your Mind - Exhale Indianapolis Podcast

In Episode 6 of Exhale – Minding Your Mind | We explore the world of meditation and its powerful impact on mindfulness and inner peace.

Our guest meditation teacher, Dr. Elston, shares insights and practical techniques for developing a meditation practice.

We discuss:

  • Different meditation styles, such as mindfulness, loving-kindness, and breath awareness
  • Gaining tools for reducing stress, increasing self-awareness, and cultivating calm in their daily lives
  • And ultimately embracing the serenity that meditation brings.

