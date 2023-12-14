Episode 6 | Minding Your Mind

In Episode 6 of Exhale – Minding Your Mind | We explore the world of meditation and its powerful impact on mindfulness and inner peace.
Our guest meditation teacher, Dr. Elston, shares insights and practical techniques for developing a meditation practice.
We discuss:
- Different meditation styles, such as mindfulness, loving-kindness, and breath awareness
- Gaining tools for reducing stress, increasing self-awareness, and cultivating calm in their daily lives
- And ultimately embracing the serenity that meditation brings.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
