Ryan Coogler Reveals David Jonsson as the Next Black Panther

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

David Jonsson Black Panther is officially happening. Director Ryan Coogler surprised fans with the announcement that British actor David Jonsson will step into one of Marvel’s most iconic roles in Black Panther 3.

The reveal came during Marvel Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, where Coogler also confirmed he will return to write and direct the highly anticipated sequel. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 15, 2028.

A New Hero for Wakanda

The David Jonsson Black Panther casting signals a new chapter for the franchise.

Jonsson will portray Prince T’Challa II, the son of the late King T’Challa. Rather than continuing the story of the original Black Panther, the film will focus on a coming-of-age journey as the young prince grows into his own identity and embraces the responsibility of protecting Wakanda.

The decision marks a significant evolution for the beloved Marvel series while honoring the legacy established in the previous films.

Rising Star Takes Center Stage

David Jonsson has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s rising talents.

The 32-year-old British actor has earned praise for his performances in Alien: Romulus, Industry, and The Long Walk. His versatility and screen presence have made him one of the industry’s most exciting young actors, making this role a major milestone in his career.

Familiar Faces Return

The David Jonsson Black Panther announcement also came with confirmation that familiar faces will help guide Wakanda into its next era.

Letitia Wright is set to reprise her role as Shuri, while Winston Duke returns as M’Baku. Their characters are expected to play key roles in mentoring and supporting the next generation of Wakandan leadership.

With Ryan Coogler once again leading the creative vision and a new Black Panther ready to take center stage, anticipation is already building for what promises to be one of Marvel’s biggest releases when it arrives in 2028.

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