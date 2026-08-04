Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Ryan Coogler Reveals David Jonsson as the Next Black Panther

Ryan Coogler has confirmed David Jonsson as the new Black Panther in Black Panther 3. The film is set to arrive in theaters on December 15, 2028.

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ryan Coogler Reveals David Jonsson as the Next Black Panther

Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

David Jonsson Black Panther is officially happening. Director Ryan Coogler surprised fans with the announcement that British actor David Jonsson will step into one of Marvel’s most iconic roles in Black Panther 3.

The reveal came during Marvel Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, where Coogler also confirmed he will return to write and direct the highly anticipated sequel. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 15, 2028.

A New Hero for Wakanda

The David Jonsson Black Panther casting signals a new chapter for the franchise.

Jonsson will portray Prince T’Challa II, the son of the late King T’Challa. Rather than continuing the story of the original Black Panther, the film will focus on a coming-of-age journey as the young prince grows into his own identity and embraces the responsibility of protecting Wakanda.

The decision marks a significant evolution for the beloved Marvel series while honoring the legacy established in the previous films.

Rising Star Takes Center Stage

David Jonsson has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s rising talents.

The 32-year-old British actor has earned praise for his performances in Alien: RomulusIndustry, and The Long Walk. His versatility and screen presence have made him one of the industry’s most exciting young actors, making this role a major milestone in his career.

Familiar Faces Return

The David Jonsson Black Panther announcement also came with confirmation that familiar faces will help guide Wakanda into its next era.

Letitia Wright is set to reprise her role as Shuri, while Winston Duke returns as M’Baku. Their characters are expected to play key roles in mentoring and supporting the next generation of Wakandan leadership.

With Ryan Coogler once again leading the creative vision and a new Black Panther ready to take center stage, anticipation is already building for what promises to be one of Marvel’s biggest releases when it arrives in 2028.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Stevie Wonder Announces First New Studio Album in 22 Years

Keke Palmer, Lil Wayne, Idris Elba and More Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before

Related Tags

Black Panther 3 Coogler David Jonsson Hollywood Jonsson Letitia Wright M'Baku Marvel Marvel Studios Ryan Coogler San Diego Comic-Con Shuri Wakanda Winston Duke

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Ol' Dirty Bastard Portrait Session
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored with Permanent Brooklyn Street Named “ODB Jones Way”

Comments
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Stevie Wonder Surprises Layzie Bone with Emotional On-Air Congratulations

Comments
Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Ryan Coogler Reveals David Jonsson as the Next Black Panther

Comments
Mourners Pay Their Respects At Clive Davis Funeral
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Stevie Wonder Announces First New Studio Album in 22 Years

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Instagram Transaction Ends in Robbery at Avon Texas Roadhouse

Comments
Entrepreneurship  |  Renae Bluitt @shedidthat.co_

The Founders Behind She Did That.’s Brilliance in Motion Live Conversation Are Ready to Get Real

Comments
Local  |  FOX 59

Former ‘Fight Club’ IPS Teacher to Plead Guilty to Neglect

Comments
6 Items
Education  |  Sammy Approved

5 Black-Owned School Supply Brands You Need To Know

Comments
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Malice Of Clipse Accused Of Thieving A Glizzy In Chicago

Comments
Two men wearing hats and sunglasses, one in a suit and the other in a wide-brimmed hat, standing together against a dark background.
Music  |  JC

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Set Seven Final Las Vegas Residency Dates

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close