Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Las Vegas Residency Highlights
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Set Seven Final Las Vegas Residency Dates
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Set Seven Final Las Vegas Residency Dates
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are wrapping up their first Las Vegas residency with seven final shows at Voltaire, featuring special guests Ruben Studdard and Shanice Wilson. The duo will perform hits like “Escapade” and “Can You Stand the Rain” while sharing stories behind the songs. The residency aims to take audiences on a nostalgic journey through the music that has shaped their lives, with surprise guest appearances adding to the excitement. The final show is scheduled for October 3 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/jimmy-jam-terry-lewis-set-seven-final-las-vegas-residency-dates/
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