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Brooklyn's ODB Jones Way Honors Late Rapper

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored with Permanent Brooklyn Street Named “ODB Jones Way”

Ol' Dirty Bastard has been honored in Brooklyn with a permanent street co-naming, "ODB Jones Way," celebrating the Wu-Tang Clan legend's lasting impact on music and his hometown.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored with Permanent Brooklyn Street Named “ODB Jones Way”

Ol' Dirty Bastard Portrait Session
Source: Bob Berg / Getty

ODB Jones Way is now a permanent part of Brooklyn. It honors the life and legacy of one of hip-hop’s most unforgettable pioneers. On July 25, 2026, the late Wu-Tang Clan co-founder, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, born Russell Tyrone Jones, was celebrated with a street co-naming. The event took place in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood he proudly called home.

The tribute recognizes not only his groundbreaking contributions to music but also his deep connection to the Brooklyn community that helped shape him.

A Lasting Tribute in Bed-Stuy

The new ODB Jones Way street sign is located at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard. It stretches along Putnam Avenue toward Franklin Avenue.

The location carries special meaning. It’s just steps away from the neighborhood where ODB’s grandmother still lives. In addition, it’s near the iconic mural honoring his landmark 1995 solo debut, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.

For longtime fans, the honor places his legacy exactly where it belongs—in the heart of the community that inspired his artistry.

A Celebration of Life and Legacy

The unveiling was more than a street dedication—it was a neighborhood celebration.

Hosted by the Ol’ Dirty Bastard Estate, the block party welcomed family members, local officials, friends, and generations of fans.

Among those in attendance were ODB’s daughter, Taniqua Jones, his son, rapper Young Dirty Bastard, and several of his grandchildren.

As the sign was revealed, the streets of Bed-Stuy filled with the sounds of ODB’s classic anthem, “Brooklyn Zoo.” This created a fitting soundtrack for the historic occasion.

Keeping His Legacy Alive

The ODB Jones Way dedication serves as a powerful reminder that Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s influence extends far beyond music.

As a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, his fearless creativity helped redefine hip-hop and inspired generations of artists.

Now, every person who walks or drives through this corner of Brooklyn will be reminded that one of the borough’s greatest cultural icons will always have a place to call home.

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36 Chambers: The Dirty Version Bed-Stuy Bedford-Stuyvesant Brooklyn Street Marcus Garvey Boulevard ODB Ol' Dirty Bastard Ol' Dirty Bastard Estate Wu-Tang Clan

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