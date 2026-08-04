Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored with Permanent Brooklyn Street Named “ODB Jones Way”

Source: Bob Berg / Getty

ODB Jones Way is now a permanent part of Brooklyn. It honors the life and legacy of one of hip-hop’s most unforgettable pioneers. On July 25, 2026, the late Wu-Tang Clan co-founder, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, born Russell Tyrone Jones, was celebrated with a street co-naming. The event took place in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood he proudly called home.

The tribute recognizes not only his groundbreaking contributions to music but also his deep connection to the Brooklyn community that helped shape him.

A Lasting Tribute in Bed-Stuy

The new ODB Jones Way street sign is located at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard. It stretches along Putnam Avenue toward Franklin Avenue.

The location carries special meaning. It’s just steps away from the neighborhood where ODB’s grandmother still lives. In addition, it’s near the iconic mural honoring his landmark 1995 solo debut, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.

For longtime fans, the honor places his legacy exactly where it belongs—in the heart of the community that inspired his artistry.

A Celebration of Life and Legacy

The unveiling was more than a street dedication—it was a neighborhood celebration.

Hosted by the Ol’ Dirty Bastard Estate, the block party welcomed family members, local officials, friends, and generations of fans.

Among those in attendance were ODB’s daughter, Taniqua Jones, his son, rapper Young Dirty Bastard, and several of his grandchildren.

As the sign was revealed, the streets of Bed-Stuy filled with the sounds of ODB’s classic anthem, “Brooklyn Zoo.” This created a fitting soundtrack for the historic occasion.

Keeping His Legacy Alive

The ODB Jones Way dedication serves as a powerful reminder that Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s influence extends far beyond music.

As a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, his fearless creativity helped redefine hip-hop and inspired generations of artists.

Now, every person who walks or drives through this corner of Brooklyn will be reminded that one of the borough’s greatest cultural icons will always have a place to call home.

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