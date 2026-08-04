Stevie Wonder Surprises Layzie Bone with Emotional On-Air Congratulations

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Stevie Wonder surprises Layzie Bone in a moment that neither the rapper nor listeners saw coming. What began as a conversation celebrating Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame honor quickly turned into an unforgettable experience when the music legend unexpectedly joined the live interview.

The surprise immediately shifted the mood from celebratory to emotional as Layzie Bone realized one of his musical heroes had called in personally to congratulate him.

A Surprise Straight from Stevie

The Stevie Wonder surprises Layzie Bone moment took place at KJLH Radio, the Los Angeles station owned by Wonder himself.

Layzie Bone was reflecting on Bone Thugs-N-Harmony receiving the 2,851st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame when Wonder unexpectedly joined the broadcast.

The heartfelt interruption caught everyone off guard, bringing the interview to a brief standstill as the rapper absorbed the incredible moment.

A Full-Circle Connection

The exchange carried even deeper meaning.

Host Tammi Mac revealed that Layzie Bone was actually named after Stevie Wonder, making the surprise especially personal for the legendary rapper.

Wonder took time to congratulate Layzie Bone and celebrate Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s decades-long impact on hip-hop. He also praised the group’s signature rapid-fire lyrical style, recognizing the innovation that helped define their sound and influence generations of artists.

A Milestone Year

The Stevie Wonder surprises Layzie Bone moment caps off a remarkable year for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

In addition to receiving their long-awaited Hollywood Walk of Fame star, all five original members reunited to celebrate the milestone. Layzie Bone is also enjoying the success of his independent solo album, D.A.S.H., while preparing for an upcoming tour with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan.

For fans, the surprise served as a reminder of the respect shared between music legends. Watching Stevie Wonder honor Layzie Bone wasn’t just a memorable radio moment—it was a celebration of legacy, influence, and the lasting bond that great music creates across generations.

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