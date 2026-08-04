Stevie Wonder Announces First New Studio Album in 22 Years

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Stevie Wonder new album is finally on the way. The legendary singer, songwriter, and musician has announced Through the Eyes of Wonder. This is his first full-length studio album in more than two decades.

The highly anticipated project is scheduled for release in 2027. This marks Wonder’s first studio album since 2005’s A Time to Love. For longtime fans, it’s a milestone that has been years in the making.

A Long-Awaited Return

The Stevie Wonder new album will become the 24th studio release in the music icon’s remarkable career.

While Wonder has continued to tour and make special appearances over the years, a new collection of original music has remained one of the most anticipated projects in R&B and soul.

Now 76 years old, Wonder says retirement isn’t on his mind. Instead, he’s focused on completing an album centered on timeless themes of love, hope, and humanity.

A Special Surprise for Fans

One of the most exciting aspects of the project is the inclusion of four previously unreleased songs. These songs were recorded during the legendary Songs in the Key of Life sessions in 1976.

Those recordings have remained in the vault for decades. As a result, their release is especially meaningful for fans and music historians eager to hear new material from one of the most celebrated periods of Wonder’s career.

The announcement has already sparked excitement among listeners. Many have long hoped those recordings would one day see the light of day.

Music That Stands the Test of Time

The Stevie Wonder new album is more than just another release—it’s the return of one of music’s greatest storytellers.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Wonder has created classics that continue to inspire generations of artists. These artists are from R&B, pop, soul, jazz, and gospel.

As anticipation builds for Through the Eyes of Wonder, fans can look forward to hearing fresh music. This new music comes from an artist whose voice and vision have helped shape the soundtrack of countless lives.

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