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Instagram Transaction Ends in Robbery at Avon Texas Roadhouse

A online sale arranged through Instagram ended in a robbery outside an Avon restaurant Sunday, according to Avon Police.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Avon police vehicle with "AVON POLICE" and department logo prominently displayed.
Source: FOX 59

AVON, Ind. — A online sale arranged through Instagram ended in an armed robbery outside an Avon restaurant Sunday.

Avon Police say two people pulled a gun on someone during the transaction outside Texas Roadhouse before running off.

Witnesses reported seeing the people went into the nearby Regal Shiloh Crossing movie theater, but officers searched the building and could not find them.

Later Sunday night, an officer spotted a car on U.S. 36 and began a pursuit that ended when the driver crashed at 10th Street and Belmont Avenue in Indianapolis. Medics transported two kids from the car to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver may have been involved in the armed robbery.

In June of 2025, police say a fight happened at that same Texas Roadhouse. About 20 people began throwing punches and breaking tables near kids.

Instagram Transaction Ends in Robbery at Avon Texas Roadhouse was originally published on wibc.com

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