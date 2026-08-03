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Celebrated Entertainers Join Hollywood Walk of Fame Class

Keke Palmer, Lil Wayne, Idris Elba and More Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

Keke Palmer, Lil Wayne, Idris Elba, Raven-Symoné, Grandmaster Flash, and Charlamagne tha God are among the stars selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Keke Palmer, Lil Wayne, Idris Elba and More Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 28, 2026
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Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 is officially set, and this year’s honorees include some of the biggest names in entertainment. The class ranges from music and television to film and radio. Furthermore, the latest class celebrates artists and personalities whose work has made a lasting impact on popular culture.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced a diverse group of 32 honorees who will receive one of Hollywood’s most recognizable honors over the next two years.

Black Excellence Leads the Class

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 includes several influential Black entertainers across multiple categories.

In television, Keke Palmer and Raven-Symoné earned well-deserved recognition for their decades of success on screen.

In motion pictures, Idris Elba and Delroy Lindo were selected for their outstanding contributions to film.

Music will also be well represented with stars for Lil Wayne and Grandmaster Flash, recognizing their influence on hip-hop and music history.

Meanwhile, Charlamagne tha God will be honored in the Radio category for his contributions to broadcasting.

A Diverse Class of Entertainers

The Class of 2027 also features a wide range of talent, including Pedro Pascal, Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott, Kate Hudson, Sam Rockwell, Karol G, Linkin Park, Sia, Nicole Scherzinger, Jo Koy, and legendary rock group The Ramones, among many others.

The annual selections recognize achievements across television, film, recording, live performance, radio, and sports entertainment.

When Will the Stars Be Unveiled?

While the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 has officially been announced, the individual star ceremonies have not yet been scheduled.

Each honoree has up to two years to coordinate a date for their unveiling celebration. Therefore, fans will have plenty of opportunities to witness these milestone moments.

For Keke Palmer, Lil Wayne, Idris Elba, Raven-Symoné, Grandmaster Flash, and the rest of this year’s class, the recognition marks another unforgettable chapter in already remarkable careers.

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Adam Scott Delroy Lindo Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 Jo Koy Karol G Kate Hudson Lil Wayne Linkin Park Lisa Kudrow Pedro Pascal Raven-Symoné Sam Rockwell Sia Swizz Beatz The Ramones

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