Source: nicoletaionescu / Getty Top 10 Indiana High Schools With the Best Marching Bands (2026) When Friday night lights fade and football season rolls around, some of Indiana’s biggest stars aren’t on the field, they’re performing between the hash marks. Indiana is home to some of the most respected marching band programs in the country, with schools regularly winning ISSMA state championships, earning national recognition, and competing at prestigious events like the Bands of America Grand National Championships. Here’s our list of the Top 10 Indiana high schools with the best marching bands in 2026.

1. Avon High School (Avon) If there’s one marching band that has become synonymous with excellence in Indiana, it’s Avon. The Marching Black & Gold consistently ranks among the nation’s elite and is a perennial favorite at ISSMA State Finals and Bands of America competitions. Their productions combine world-class musicianship, intricate drill design, and stunning visual effects that regularly leave audiences speechless.

2. Carmel High School (Carmel) Few programs can match Carmel’s tradition. The Marching Greyhounds have earned countless state and national honors while setting the standard for musical precision and innovative performances. Carmel continues to produce championship-caliber shows year after year.

3. Brownsburg High School (Brownsburg) Brownsburg has become one of Indiana’s fastest-rising powerhouse programs. Their creative shows, exceptional brass and percussion sections, and consistent appearances at major championships have made them one of the state’s premier marching bands.

4. Fishers High School (Fishers) Fishers continues to impress both judges and audiences with polished performances and challenging musical programs. Along with strong concert band success, the Tigers remain one of Indiana’s most respected marching ensembles.

5. Castle High School (Newburgh) Southern Indiana is well represented by Castle. The Knights consistently finish among the top Class A programs in the state while earning praise for their visual creativity and musical excellence.

6. Center Grove High School (Greenwood) Center Grove has developed a reputation for entertaining productions and strong competitive performances. The program regularly advances deep into state competition while maintaining one of the largest and most passionate band communities in central Indiana.

7. Homestead High School (Fort Wayne) Homestead remains one of northeast Indiana’s premier marching bands. Their disciplined performances and consistently high scores have helped establish the Spartans as regular contenders at ISSMA State Finals.

8. Noblesville High School (Noblesville) The Noblesville Marching Millers continue to elevate their national profile with creative performances and strong competitive finishes. Their attention to musical detail has made them one of Indiana’s most exciting bands to watch.

9. Lawrence Central High School (Indianapolis) Lawrence Central has long been recognized for producing energetic performances, talented musicians, and championship-caliber shows. The Bears continue to be one of Indianapolis’ strongest marching band programs.

10. Penn High School (Mishawaka) Penn rounds out our list thanks to decades of excellence in both concert and marching band. Their consistent appearances among Indiana’s top-performing schools prove that the Kingsmen remain one of the state’s elite music programs.

Honorable Mentions These schools also deserve recognition for their outstanding marching band traditions: North High School (Evansville)

Bloomington North High School

Carroll High School (Fort Wayne)

Warren Central High School

Franklin Central High School

Floyd Central High School

Goshen High School

Greenwood Community High School

Greenfield Central High School

Zionsville Community High School