Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Crispus Attucks High School to Break Ground on $44 Million Campus Expansion

One of Indianapolis’ most historic schools is getting a major upgrade.

Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) will officially break ground on a $44 million expansion project at Crispus Attucks High School on Monday, July 27, marking a new chapter for the nearly century old campus.

The project is supported by a $25 million investment from Indiana University Health, along with funding from IPS bonds, and is designed to prepare more students for careers in healthcare and wellness.

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When completed in Winter 2028, the expansion will include:

• Four new specialty classrooms

• A state of the art Health Academy lab

• A new regulation size gymnasium

Originally opened in 1927, Crispus Attucks High School holds a special place in Indianapolis history as Indiana’s first public high school built specifically for Black students during segregation. Today, the school continues to serve as a cornerstone of education and culture while preparing students for future careers.

“This expansion isn’t just about new classrooms and a new gym,” said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson. “It’s about giving the students who walk the halls at Crispus Attucks the opportunity to dream bigger as they prepare to enter the exciting world of health and wellness.”

The investment also strengthens the longtime partnership between IPS and IU Health, including the IU Health High School Fellowship Program, which helps students explore careers in healthcare through hands on learning and mentorship.

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The groundbreaking ceremony will feature IPS leaders, IU Health executives, school officials, students, parents, and community members as they celebrate the future of one of Indianapolis’ most iconic schools.

Construction is expected to be completed in Winter 2028, bringing new opportunities and modern learning spaces to generations of Crispus Attucks students.

RELATED: NBA Cup Final Heads to Indianapolis’ Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

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