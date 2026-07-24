Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Bring Black Love To Rolling Stone Africa Cover

Couple partners with African creatives to share knowledge and create opportunities for African stories globally.

Relationship extends beyond fashion, focusing on legacy, cultural reconnection, and the future of African storytelling.

Collaboration over extraction is emphasized, ensuring African filmmakers are the authors of their own narratives.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are making another stylish statement, this time on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa. The newlyweds cover the magazine’s latest issue in coordinated neutral looks that mix high fashion with cultural storytelling…proving their chemistry extends well beyond the red carpet.

For the cover, Good stuns in an eye-catching, earth-toned dress embellished with dramatic fringe detailing and exaggerated hoop earrings, while Majors complements her in a textured chocolate brown suit. Together, the pair delivers a sophisticated style moment that delivers romance and Black opulence.

Inside the feature, however, the conversation moves beyond fashion. The couple talks about establishing lasting connections with creatives across the continent of Africa. They traveled to the motherland to become active participants in the evolution of the continent’s creative industries, partnering with filmmakers, producers, actors, and others to exchange knowledge, create opportunities, and amplify African storytelling on a global scale.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Own the cover of ‘Rolling Stone Africa’

Looking back on their journey, Good explains, “Tourism is beautiful… but true investment is a commitment. We didn’t want to come to the continent, take beautiful photos, and leave. Africa has poured into us, culturally, spiritually, ancestrally, long before we ever stepped foot here. Coming as students first is a gift. But coming as partners is a blessing.”

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Majors echoed that sentiment, calling for collaboration over extraction. “The industry I come from too often extracts from Africa—its stories, its faces, its music, its aesthetics—and gives very little back,” he says. “Collaboration means the African filmmaker is not a consultant on their own story; they are the author.” He adds that sharing Hollywood’s lessons while learning from African creatives creates a true exchange, noting, “Anything less is colonial.”

The cover arrives during a transformative chapter for the couple. Good and Majors first went public with their relationship in 2023 amid the actor’s highly publicized legal troubles. Despite intense public scrutiny, Good remained firm in her support, and the two later became engaged and quietly married, recently celebrating their one-year anniversary.

While their relationship continues to generate conversation, Rolling Stone Africa focuses elsewhere: on legacy, cultural reconnection, and a commitment to the future of African storytelling. Covered in striking fashion and thoughtful conversation, the feature depicts Good and Majors not simply as a Hollywood couple, but as a power couple building something with lasting influence.

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Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Bring Black Love To Rolling Stone Africa Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com