Listen Live
Close
Local

Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026

Indianapolis has never been short on strong educational options, and the 2026 rankings prove it.

Published on July 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A large brick building with glass walls and entrances, surrounded by a paved plaza with benches.
Source: http://www.ccs.k12.in.us

Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026

Indianapolis has never been short on strong educational options, and the 2026 rankings prove it. From Carmel to Cathedral, the metro’s top schools mix elite public powerhouses with standout Catholic and independent institutions, each earning its spot through a blend of academic rigor, teacher quality, and real feedback from the students and parents who know these hallways best.

Whether you’re weighing a move to the suburbs or just curious where your alma mater lands this year, this list breaks down the 20 highest-rated high schools across the region.

RELATED | Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026

Public juggernauts like Carmel and Fishers go head-to-head with private standouts like Park Tudor and Brebeuf Jesuit, giving families across Central Indiana plenty to consider. Here’s how they stack up.

Data Pulled from niche.com.

RELATED | Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

1. Carmel High School

Carmel Clay Schools | Students: 5,239 | Student/Teach Ratio: 17:1

2. Zionsville Community High School

Zionsville Community Schools | Students: 2,338 | Student/Teach Ratio: 19:1

3. Speedway Senior High School

School Town of Speedway | Students: 602 | Student/Teach Ratio: 16:1

4. Westfield High School

Westfield-Washington Schools | Students: 2,948 | Student/Teach Ratio: 17:1

5. Munster High School

School Town of Munster | Students: 1,474 | Student/Teach Ratio: 17:1

6. Herron High School

Indianapolis | Students: 981 | Student/Teach Ratio: 10:1

7. Fishers High School

Hamilton Southeastern Schools | Students: 3,590 | Student/Teach Ratio: 21:1

8. Bloomington High School South

Monroe County Community Schools | Students: 1,691 | Student/Teach Ratio: 17:1

9. Hamilton Southeastern High School

Hamilton Southeastern Schools | Students: 3,504 | Student/Teach Ratio: 20:1

10. Brownsburg High School

Brownsburg Community Schools | Students: 3,355 | Student/Teach Ratio: 20:1

11. William Henry Harrison High School

Tippecanoe School Corporation | Students: 2,194 | Student/Teach Ratio: 18:1

12. Avon High School

Avon Community Schools | Students: 3,523 | Student/Teach Ratio: 18:1

13. Valparaiso High School

Valparaiso Community Schools | Students: 2,089 | Student/Teach Ratio: 18:1

14. Penn High School

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation | Students: 3,687 | Student/Teach Ratio: 20:1

15. Plainfield High School

Plainfield Community Schools | Students: 1,856 | Student/Teach Ratio: 22:1

16. Batesville High School

Batesville Community Schools | Students: 681 | Student/Teach Ratio: 15:1

17. East Allen University

East Allen County Schools | Students: 291 | Student/Teach Ratio: 17:1

18. Lake Central High School

Lake Central School Corporation | Students: 2,926 | Student/Teach Ratio: 20:1

19. Crown Point High School

Crown Point Community Schools | Students: 3,038 | Student/Teach Ratio: 20:1

20. Bloomington High School North

Monroe County Community Schools | Students: 1,528 | Student/Teach Ratio: 15:1

Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
26 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026

"Ain't No Mountain High Enough" TV Interview
6 Items
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Legendary Remakes: Which Version Do You Love More?

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash on Indy's West Side Leaves Teenager Injured

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Tyrese Haliburton to captain Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic at Victory Field Aug. 24

Music  |  Shamika Sanders

B2K’s New Single ‘Mileage’ Is A Certified R&B Joint

News  |  Deion Allen

Ryan Clark Informed of ESPN Layoff During ‘NFL Live’ Broadcast

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Indy Non-Profit IT Director Sentenced for Stealing Over $500K

12 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Taylor Farms Claims FDA Approval, Social Media Suspicious

News  |  Joe Jurado

Are Your Student Loans In Default? Here’s What’s Happening

Actors  |  paige.boyd

Widow of Malcolm-Jamal Warner Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Prenup Dispute

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close