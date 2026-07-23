Source: Dejan Marjanovic / Getty Top 20 Indiana High Schools With the Best Clubs and Student Organizations Choosing the right high school isn’t just about academics. For many students, clubs and extracurricular activities are where lifelong friendships are made, leadership skills are developed, and future careers begin. From robotics and esports to Black Student Union, DECA, theater, HOSA, and student government, Indiana schools offer thousands of opportunities for students to get involved outside the classroom. Whether you’re preparing for college or simply looking for a place to meet people who share your interests, these Indiana high schools are known for offering some of the state’s strongest extracurricular experiences.

1. Carmel High School (Carmel) As Indiana’s largest high school, Carmel offers one of the state’s most extensive selections of clubs, organizations, performing arts groups, academic teams, and leadership opportunities. Nearly every interest has a place to grow.

2. Fishers High School (Fishers) Fishers encourages students to explore everything from entrepreneurship and engineering to music, media, gaming, and community service through its extensive activities program.

3. North Central High School (Indianapolis) North Central’s diverse student body is reflected in its wide variety of academic, cultural, leadership, service, and affinity organizations.

4. Penn High School (Mishawaka) Penn combines nationally recognized academic teams with award-winning performing arts and numerous service and leadership organizations.

5. Avon High School (Avon) Students can choose from clubs focused on STEM, business, fine arts, athletics, leadership, volunteerism, and career exploration.

6. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers) One of Indiana’s fastest-growing schools, HSE offers opportunities for students interested in technology, business, leadership, performing arts, and service.

7. Brownsburg High School (Brownsburg) Known for balancing academics and student life, Brownsburg provides a strong lineup of honor societies, performing arts, leadership organizations, and career-focused clubs.

8. Zionsville Community High School (Zionsville) Students can participate in numerous academic competitions, cultural organizations, service clubs, publications, and leadership groups.

9. Homestead High School (Fort Wayne) Homestead offers a broad range of organizations that support student leadership, creativity, athletics, and academic excellence.

10. Noblesville High School (Noblesville) Students have access to organizations centered around business, engineering, healthcare, performing arts, student government, and volunteer service.

11. Franklin Central High School (Indianapolis) Franklin Central provides students with diverse extracurricular opportunities that help prepare them for college and future careers.

12. Center Grove High School (Greenwood) A consistent leader in academics and athletics, Center Grove also offers numerous clubs focused on leadership, service, arts, and STEM.

13. Bloomington High School North (Bloomington) Students can participate in academic clubs, student publications, performing arts, language organizations, and community service projects.

14. Munster High School (Munster) Munster offers a strong selection of competitive academic teams, cultural organizations, and leadership opportunities.

15. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis) Students at Cathedral participate in dozens of extracurricular organizations spanning leadership, faith, arts, athletics, and community service.

16. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School (Indianapolis) Brebeuf is known for encouraging students to become leaders through clubs centered around social justice, business, STEM, and service.

17. Bishop Dwenger High School (Fort Wayne) Students can join organizations focused on leadership, ministry, academics, music, athletics, and volunteerism.

18. St. Joseph High School (South Bend) One of Indiana’s strongest private school extracurricular programs, St. Joseph offers students a wide variety of organizations beyond the classroom.

19. International School of Indiana (Indianapolis) ISI offers more than 40 clubs and extracurricular activities, many of which are started by students and reflect its globally diverse community.

20. Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities (Muncie) Indiana Academy students can choose from 40+ student organizations ranging from Model UN and DECA to HOSA, Black Student Union, robotics, and research clubs.

Getting involved in extracurricular activities can help students: Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Build leadership and communication skills

Discover new interests and career paths

Strengthen college and scholarship applications

Make lifelong friendships

Give back through community service

Improve confidence and teamwork No matter your passion, there’s likely a club that can help you grow beyond the classroom.