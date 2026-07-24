Source: Hensley Legal Group backpack / Hensley Legal Group backpack Backpacks for Good Returns With Free School Supplies for Indiana Families As families get ready for another school year, one Indiana tradition is making sure students have everything they need to start the year with confidence. The Backpacks for Good program is back, and Hensley Legal Group is once again giving away thousands of free backpacks filled with essential school supplies for students across Indiana. During a recent interview on The Karen Vaughn Show on 106.7 WTLC, Ryan from Hensley Legal Group and Andre from Navis Pack & Ship shared how the program has grown into one of the state’s biggest back-to-school giveaways.

From One Community Event to 60,000 Backpacks What started during the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into a statewide effort to help families prepare for the school year. Ryan explained that Hensley Legal Group was looking for a meaningful way to reconnect with the communities they serve. After reaching out to Indianapolis Public Schools, they learned the district needed help with its annual backpack program after many supporters pulled back during the pandemic. That first year, the firm donated 10,000 backpacks. Now, six years later, the organization is preparing to hand out its 60,000th backpack. “It’s all about seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Ryan said during the interview. “We wanted to be there in person, handing the backpacks directly to families and making sure every child starts school prepared.”

What’s Inside Each Backpack? Every backpack comes packed with school essentials that teachers say students need on the very first day of class, including: Backpack

Notebook

Pencils

Folders

Crayons

Scissors

Pencil sharpener

Eraser

Water bottle Even better, the backpacks come in several different colors so students can choose one they like.

A Partnership Making It All Possible Getting thousands of backpacks across Indiana takes teamwork. Andre from Navis Pack & Ship has partnered with Hensley Legal Group for several years, helping transport backpacks to giveaway locations across the state. As the husband of an educator, Andre says giving back to students is personal. “If my business can be a blessing to others, we’re all for it,” he shared during the interview.

Where Can Families Get Free Backpacks? This year’s Indianapolis-area giveaways include: Greenwood

Friday

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fishers

Saturday

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional giveaways will also take place in Evansville, South Bend, Hammond, and other Indiana communities. Families are encouraged to pre-register, but registration is not required to receive a backpack.