Source: champpixs / Getty Top 10 Indiana High Schools With the Best Test Scores in 2026 When it comes to academic excellence, standardized test scores remain one way to measure how well students are performing in the classroom. While colleges have become more test optional in recent years, strong SAT, ACT, AP, and state assessment results still highlight schools that consistently prepare students for success. Using state academic performance data, college readiness metrics, and recent statewide school rankings, here are 10 Indiana high schools that continue to stand out for their exceptional academic achievement.

10. Munster High School (Munster) Munster High School continues to be one of Northwest Indiana’s strongest academic schools. Students consistently perform above state averages on standardized tests while also posting impressive AP participation and college readiness numbers.

9. Signature School (Evansville) Signature School is nationally recognized for its International Baccalaureate curriculum. Students consistently rank among the highest performers in Indiana on college readiness and state assessments, making it one of the state’s premier public charter schools.

8. West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School (West Lafayette) Located just minutes from Purdue University, West Lafayette students routinely earn some of Indiana’s highest math and science scores while maintaining outstanding graduation and college enrollment rates.

7. Zionsville Community High School (Zionsville) Zionsville has built a reputation for academic excellence, with students regularly earning top marks on state exams, Advanced Placement tests, and college entrance exams.

6. Fishers High School (Fishers) Fishers High School combines rigorous academics with a wide variety of AP, honors, and dual credit opportunities. Students consistently outperform state averages across multiple standardized assessments.

5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers) Hamilton Southeastern remains one of Indiana’s highest achieving public schools, producing strong SAT, ACT, and AP results while sending graduates to colleges across the country.

4. Carmel High School (Carmel) Carmel High School is known for producing exceptional academic results year after year. With one of the state’s largest Advanced Placement programs, students consistently post outstanding college readiness scores.

3. Bloomington High School South (Bloomington) Bloomington South continues to rank among Indiana’s academic leaders thanks to strong AP performance, high graduation rates, and excellent state assessment scores.

2. Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities (Muncie) Located on Ball State University’s campus, the Indiana Academy serves academically gifted juniors and seniors from across the state. Students consistently earn some of Indiana’s highest standardized test scores and college readiness metrics.

1. Park Tudor School (Indianapolis) Park Tudor continues to set the standard for academic achievement in Indiana. Students regularly earn some of the highest SAT and ACT scores in the state while excelling in Advanced Placement coursework and selective college admissions.

Honorable Mentions

• Penn High School

• Chesterton High School

• Homestead High School

• Northridge High School

• Valparaiso High School

• Center Grove High School

• Brownsburg High School

• Cathedral High School

• North Central High School

• Guerin Catholic High School