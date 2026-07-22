Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026

Indiana’s classrooms are becoming more diverse than ever, and that’s something worth celebrating. Students who learn alongside classmates from different racial, ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds often gain valuable perspectives that extend far beyond the classroom.

Each year, Niche releases its rankings of the most diverse schools across the country, taking into account data from the U.S. Department of Education along with student and parent reviews. The 2026 rankings highlight schools that are creating welcoming environments where students from all backgrounds can learn, grow, and succeed.

Whether you’re a parent exploring schools, a student curious about where your campus ranks, or simply proud of the diversity across the Hoosier State, here’s a look at the Top 20 Most Diverse Public High Schools in Indiana for 2026.