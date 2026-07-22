Listen Live
Close
All News

Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026

Whether you're a parent exploring schools, a student curious about where your campus ranks, or simply proud of the diversity across the Hoosier State, here's a look at the Top 20 Most Diverse Pub.....

Published on July 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A large brick and glass building with a covered walkway in front, surrounded by trees and a paved area.
Source: N/A / https://www.ccs.k12.in.us

Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026

Indiana’s classrooms are becoming more diverse than ever, and that’s something worth celebrating. Students who learn alongside classmates from different racial, ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds often gain valuable perspectives that extend far beyond the classroom.

Each year, Niche releases its rankings of the most diverse schools across the country, taking into account data from the U.S. Department of Education along with student and parent reviews. The 2026 rankings highlight schools that are creating welcoming environments where students from all backgrounds can learn, grow, and succeed.

Whether you’re a parent exploring schools, a student curious about where your campus ranks, or simply proud of the diversity across the Hoosier State, here’s a look at the Top 20 Most Diverse Public High Schools in Indiana for 2026.

RELATED: Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026

RELATED: A Conversation with Fernando Mendoza’s High School Coach

Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana

Jefferson High School (Lafayette)

    New Haven High School (New Haven)

      South Bend Virtual School (South Bend)

        Elkhart High School (Elkhart)

          Marion High School (Marion)

            Anderson Preparatory Academy (Anderson)

              Jeffersonville High School (Jeffersonville)

                Lawrence North High School (Indianapolis)

                  Riley High School (South Bend)

                    South Side High School (Fort Wayne)

                      North Side High School (Fort Wayne)

                        R. Nelson Snider High School (Fort Wayne)

                          Northrop High School (Fort Wayne)

                            Benjamin Bosse High School (Evansville)

                              Speedway Senior High School (Speedway)

                                North Central High School (Indianapolis)

                                  Perry Meridian High School (Indianapolis)

                                    Adams High School (South Bend)

                                      Wayne High School (Fort Wayne)

                                        Southport High School (Indianapolis)

                                          Indianapolis Schools Continue to Shine

                                          Central Indiana made a strong showing in this year’s rankings, with several Indianapolis-area schools earning spots in the Top 20. Southport High School claimed the No. 1 ranking in the state, while Perry Meridian, North Central, Lawrence North, and Speedway Senior High School also landed among Indiana’s most diverse campuses.

                                          A diverse school community gives students the opportunity to interact with peers from different cultures, backgrounds, and life experiences.

                                          These interactions can help prepare young people for college, careers, and an increasingly connected world while encouraging empathy, collaboration, and understanding.

                                          Did your high school make the list?

                                          Source: Niche 2026 Best Schools Rankings.

                                          Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026 was originally published on hot1009.com

                                          More from 106.7 WTLC

                                          One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

                                          Recent
                                          26 Items
                                          All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

                                          Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026

                                          "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" TV Interview
                                          6 Items
                                          The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

                                          Legendary Remakes: Which Version Do You Love More?

                                          Local  |  Jake McDaniel

                                          Crash on Indy's West Side Leaves Teenager Injured

                                          Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

                                          Tyrese Haliburton to captain Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic at Victory Field Aug. 24

                                          Music  |  Shamika Sanders

                                          B2K’s New Single ‘Mileage’ Is A Certified R&B Joint

                                          News  |  Deion Allen

                                          Ryan Clark Informed of ESPN Layoff During ‘NFL Live’ Broadcast

                                          Local  |  Jarett Lewis

                                          Former Indy Non-Profit IT Director Sentenced for Stealing Over $500K

                                          12 Items
                                          News  |  Christopher Smith

                                          Taylor Farms Claims FDA Approval, Social Media Suspicious

                                          News  |  Joe Jurado

                                          Are Your Student Loans In Default? Here’s What’s Happening

                                          Actors  |  paige.boyd

                                          Widow of Malcolm-Jamal Warner Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Prenup Dispute

                                          106.7 WTLC

                                          Quick Links

                                          Legal

                                          Listen Live
                                          Close