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Tyler Perry Legal Battle: Accusations and Responses

Tyler Perry rejects settlement pressure in lawsuit

Published on July 15, 2026

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Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
Tyler Perry Studios
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry rejects settlement pressure in lawsuit

Tyler Perry is embroiled in a legal battle with accuser Mario Rodriguez, who is allegedly pressuring Perry into a multimillion dollar settlement by raising questions about Perry’s sexual orientation. Perry’s legal team claims Rodriguez is using these tactics to force a settlement in the ongoing lawsuit. The dispute centers around a deposition request and whether Perry should be compelled to answer questions about his sexual orientation. Perry maintains he will not be bullied into settling the case and is willing to testify without shame. The lawsuit, filed in 2025, alleges sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, with Perry denying all allegations. Source: https://balleralert.com/tyler-perry-lawsuit-settlement-pressure/

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