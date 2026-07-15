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Black Talent Shines Across the 2026 Emmy Nominations

Black talent shines across the 2026 Emmy nominations, with major recognition for Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, Sterling K. Brown, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and more.

Published on July 15, 2026

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Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.

Black Talent Shines Across the 2026 Emmy Nominations

77th Primetime Emmy Awards
Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Black 2026 Emmy nominees are making a major impact across television, earning recognition in acting, directing, variety, and creative arts categories.

From familiar favorites to history-making creatives behind the camera, this year’s nominations highlight the range and influence of Black talent throughout the television industry.

Major Acting Nominations

Comedy categories are filled with standout performances.

Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri earned Lead Actress nominations, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II received recognition in the Lead Actor category.

Janelle James, Jessica Williams, Colman Domingo, and Tyler James Williams also earned supporting acting nominations.

Drama delivered another impressive showing.

Chase Infiniti and Zendaya are nominated for Lead Actress, while Sterling K. Brown earned a Lead Actor nomination. Ernest Harden Jr. also received recognition for his guest acting work.

The Black 2026 Emmy nominees list continues across limited series and variety categories, with Joy Sunday earning a supporting nomination.

Dave Chappelle, RuPaul, Steve Harvey, and Wanda Sykes also received Emmy recognition.

Black Creatives Make History

One of the biggest stories behind the camera belongs to Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

The acclaimed director made history as the first Black woman to receive two Drama Series directing nominations in the same year for her work on The Gilded Age and Task.

Directors Hanelle M. Culpepper and Julie Dash also earned nominations, further highlighting the growing presence of Black women behind the camera.

Creative Arts Excellence

The Black 2026 Emmy nominees extend well beyond the faces audiences see on screen.

Kimberly Kimble, Sharif Poston, Charm La’Donna, Jamal Sims, Christian John-Devi Vincent, and Tony Hardmon are among the creative professionals receiving recognition for their work.

This year’s nominations offer a powerful snapshot of Black excellence across television.

From leading roles to directing chairs and creative departments, Black talent isn’t simply showing up at the Emmys. It’s shaping the stories, performances, and visual moments audiences remember.

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Ayo Edebiri Charm La'Donna Chase Infiniti Colman Domingo Dave Chappelle Emmy Emmys Ernest Harden Jr. Janelle James Jessica Williams Joy Sunday Myung J. Chun Quinta Brunson RuPaul Salli Richardson-Whitfield Sterling K Brown Tyler James Williams Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Zendaya

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