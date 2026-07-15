Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Meagan Good Calls Divorce From DeVon Franklin the ‘Biggest Blessing’

Meagan Good reflects on her 2022 divorce from DeVon Franklin during an episode of The Innermission Podcast. Good describes the divorce as a blessing for both parties and acknowledges the growth that came from the experience. She emphasizes the importance of therapy and self-reflection during the healing process. Good and Franklin married in 2012 and divorced in 2022, remaining amicable throughout the separation. Good has since remarried, while Franklin has also found love with fitness influencer Maria Castillo. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/meagan-good-devon-franklin-divorce-blessing