NAACP Launches Historic $20 Million Campaign to Mobilize Black Voters

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

NAACP Black voter campaign efforts are getting a historic $20 million investment ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The civil rights organization plans to mobilize 6.5 million Black voters across 14 states and 33 congressional districts.

The initiative is the largest midterm election investment in the NAACP’s history and comes amid growing concerns surrounding voting rights and redistricting.

A Major Grassroots Mobilization

The NAACP Black voter campaign will combine community outreach, technology, advertising, and grassroots organizing.

The organization plans to recruit 20,000 volunteers to help connect directly with voters. The campaign is also working with GSSA, a Colorado-based data and election firm, to strengthen voter outreach and identify communities where mobilization could have the greatest impact.

Digital campaigns and regional radio advertising will also be used to provide voters with election information and encourage participation.

Protecting Black Political Power

The campaign arrives as voting rights advocates raise concerns about redistricting efforts that could weaken Black representation.

The NAACP has argued that recent map changes in several states threaten the political influence of Black communities and could reverse decades of progress.

The organization is focusing its efforts on competitive states and congressional districts where Black voter participation could significantly impact election outcomes.

Turning Awareness Into Action

The campaign also coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States, adding historical significance to the organization’s voter mobilization efforts.

Through the NAACP Black voter campaign, leaders hope to turn conversations about voting rights into direct community action.

Voters are encouraged to verify their registration, understand local election requirements, and prepare before Election Day. The NAACP voter resources offer information on registration and voting options.

The message is simple: know your voting status, know what’s on the ballot, and make a plan to participate.

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