Chequan Lewis Makes History as First Black CEO of Crunch Fitness

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Chequan Lewis Crunch Fitness CEO appointment marks a historic leadership milestone for a global fitness brand. Lewis was named chief executive officer in June 2026, becoming the first Black CEO in Crunch Fitness history.

Lewis succeeds longtime CEO Jim Rowley, who transitioned to executive chairman.

From President to CEO

Lewis joined Crunch Fitness as president in January 2024. He now oversees operations, branding, marketing, and long-term growth strategy for more than 550 gyms serving 3.5 million members worldwide.

Before fitness, Lewis built a career across business and law.

He previously served as chief operating officer of Pizza Hut U.S. and became the brand’s first chief equity officer. Earlier, he worked as a corporate business litigator at Baker Botts.

The Chequan Lewis Crunch Fitness CEO appointment adds another chapter to a career defined by leadership and reinvention.

A Howard and Harvard Graduate

Lewis earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics from Howard University before receiving his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. He was also selected as a Presidential Leadership Scholar.

His Howard legacy includes deep ties to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Lewis was initiated into the historic Beta Chapter in spring 2003 and later served as chapter president. His campus leadership also included student government and earning the title of Mr. Howard University.

A Historic Leadership Moment

Alpha Phi Alpha members nationwide celebrated the Chequan Lewis Crunch Fitness CEO promotion as another example of the fraternity’s leadership legacy.

Now leading a global fitness network, Lewis brings experience from the courtroom, restaurant industry, and corporate operations to Crunch Fitness.

His journey is a reminder that leadership careers don’t always follow a straight line. Sometimes, the skills built across different industries become the exact preparation needed to make history and open doors for the leaders coming next.

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