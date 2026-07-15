Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival 2025 Recap: Relive Keith Sweat, SWV, Cameo & More

Every summer, the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration brings thousands together for a weekend filled with culture, community, and unforgettable entertainment.

One of the biggest highlights each year is the Music Heritage Festival, and if you were there in 2025, you already know it delivered one incredible night of legendary performances.

Last year’s lineup featured R&B icon Keith Sweat, powerhouse trio SWV, funk legends Cameo, Grammy winner Deniece Williams, and Christopher Williams.

From the first note to the final encore, fans packed IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium, singing every lyric, dancing in the aisles, and creating memories that will last for years to come.

If you missed it or just want to relive the experience, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite moments from last year’s festival. Check out the Instagram videos below and take a trip back to one of the biggest nights of Summer Celebration.