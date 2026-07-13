Source: Love Island / Peacock

Trinity and Bryce Win Love Island USA Season 8, Reveals First Date Post Villa

Another season of has come to an end with a fan-favorite couple crowned as the winners.

Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff were crowned the winners of season eight, determined by viewer votes. The couple spoke with the show’s host, Ariana Madix, about what’s in store once they return home.

“I want to take her surfing. I want to teach her how to surf. I have a couple spots in L.A.,” Bryce said of their first date via Instagram.