Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Courtesy of Roc Nation

Jay-z Concert Nyc Removal Claims Follow $3,000 Front-Row Buy

A Maryland-based jeweler claimed that security escorted him out of Jay-Z’s concert at Yankee Stadium before he reached his front-row seat, sparking a dispute over access and a $3,000 investment. The jeweler alleged that security misled him and led him to police officers, denying him entry to Roc Nation events. Despite promises of a refund, the incident highlights the frustration of paying for premium seats and not getting the expected access. Jay-Z and Roc Nation have not publicly addressed the claim, leaving the resolution of the situation uncertain. Source: https://www.el-balad.com/17031934