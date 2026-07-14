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Kelly Rowland ‘Would Love’ to Play Donna Summer in a Biopic: ‘I’m Hoping You Won’t Be Waiting Long’

Kelly Rowland has expressed interest in potentially playing Donna Summer in a biopic. She has teased fans with hints on social media and in interviews. The Grammy winner has drawn comparisons to the late singer for years. She has also discussed the possibility of a film exploring Summer’s life. Rowland’s recent Instagram post and comments to the media suggest that a biopic may be in the works. In addition, the project has support from Summer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano. In the meantime, Rowland is focused on her family and promoting Lysol’s HERE for Healthy Schools program. This program aims to support in-school experiences for families nationwide. Source: https://www.thenewstribune.com/entertainment/article316488940.html