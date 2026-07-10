Jordyn Woods’ Lucky Knicks Bag Goes From Courtside to the Guggenheim Museum

Source: Jordyn Woods/Instagram / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods lucky bag has officially become a piece of New York sports history.

Following the New York Knicks’ historic 2026 NBA championship, the bright orange clutch carried by Jordyn Woods throughout the team’s playoff run was featured in a special exhibition at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The limited-time display ran from June 24 through June 28, celebrating one of the most talked-about good luck charms of the postseason.

The Bag That Fans Couldn’t Ignore

The now-famous accessory began as a prototype for Woods’ fashion brand, Woods by Jordyn.

Designed as the bright orange faux-ostrich Tux Clutch Mini, the bag accompanied Woods courtside as she supported her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns, during the Knicks’ playoff run.

Fans quickly noticed a remarkable trend: whenever the bag was in the arena, the Knicks kept winning.

The superstition gained even more attention during Game 3 of the playoffs. Because of heightened security and a temporary no-bag policy, Woods left the clutch at home—and the Knicks suffered what would become their only playoff loss.

When the Jordyn Woods lucky bag returned for the remaining games, so did the victories, ending with the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years.

From Fashion Accessory to Museum Exhibit

Following the title celebration, Towns jokingly suggested on social media that the clutch belonged in a world-class museum.

The Guggenheim agreed.

The museum partnered with Woods and Towns to showcase the bag in a dedicated glass display inside Café Rebay, complete with an official gallery placard explaining its unexpected role in basketball folklore.

The orange clutch even made an appearance during the Knicks’ ticker-tape parade, where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani briefly held the now-famous accessory.

The Jordyn Woods lucky bag story is a fun reminder that sports are built on more than statistics. Sometimes, a little superstition, a lot of style, and unforgettable timing are enough to turn a fashion accessory into a piece of cultural history.

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