Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Jordyn Woods' Iconic Knicks Bag Showcased at Guggenheim

Jordyn Woods’ Lucky Knicks Bag Goes From Courtside to the Guggenheim Museum

Jordyn Woods' viral orange "lucky" bag, credited by fans with the Knicks' championship run, was displayed at New York's Guggenheim Museum following the team's historic 2026 title.

Published on July 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.

Jordyn Woods’ Lucky Knicks Bag Goes From Courtside to the Guggenheim Museum

A person wearing a white jacket and holding an orange clutch purse in a crowded event venue.
Source: Jordyn Woods/Instagram / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods lucky bag has officially become a piece of New York sports history.

Following the New York Knicks’ historic 2026 NBA championship, the bright orange clutch carried by Jordyn Woods throughout the team’s playoff run was featured in a special exhibition at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The limited-time display ran from June 24 through June 28, celebrating one of the most talked-about good luck charms of the postseason.

The Bag That Fans Couldn’t Ignore

The now-famous accessory began as a prototype for Woods’ fashion brand, Woods by Jordyn.

Designed as the bright orange faux-ostrich Tux Clutch Mini, the bag accompanied Woods courtside as she supported her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns, during the Knicks’ playoff run.

Fans quickly noticed a remarkable trend: whenever the bag was in the arena, the Knicks kept winning.

The superstition gained even more attention during Game 3 of the playoffs. Because of heightened security and a temporary no-bag policy, Woods left the clutch at home—and the Knicks suffered what would become their only playoff loss.

When the Jordyn Woods lucky bag returned for the remaining games, so did the victories, ending with the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years.

From Fashion Accessory to Museum Exhibit

Following the title celebration, Towns jokingly suggested on social media that the clutch belonged in a world-class museum.

The Guggenheim agreed.

The museum partnered with Woods and Towns to showcase the bag in a dedicated glass display inside Café Rebay, complete with an official gallery placard explaining its unexpected role in basketball folklore.

The orange clutch even made an appearance during the Knicks’ ticker-tape parade, where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani briefly held the now-famous accessory.

The Jordyn Woods lucky bag story is a fun reminder that sports are built on more than statistics. Sometimes, a little superstition, a lot of style, and unforgettable timing are enough to turn a fashion accessory into a piece of cultural history.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Charlie Wilson Reveals He Survived Multiple Strokes and Is Back on Stage

Erica Campbell Says Spouses Should Be Able to Talk Honestly About What They Wear

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

2026 NBA championship Guggenheim Guggenheim Museum Jordyn Jordyn Woods’ Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks new york knicks Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Towns Woods' Zohran Mamdani

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
8 Items
Travel  |  Danica Daniel

Erica & Warryn Campbell Want Couples To Fall In Love All Over Again During ONE Voyage 2026 Cruise’s Dreamy Vow Renewal Experience [Exclusive Video]

A person wearing a white jacket and holding an orange clutch purse in a crowded event venue.
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Jordyn Woods’ Lucky Knicks Bag Goes From Courtside to the Guggenheim Museum

BET Awards 2025 - Show
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Charlie Wilson Reveals He Survived Multiple Strokes and Is Back on Stage

10th Annual Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Erica Campbell Says Spouses Should Be Able to Talk Honestly About What They Wear

Local  |  FOX 59

Wanted Felon Accused of Posing With Guns on Instagram

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Greenwood Considers New Wheel and Vehicle Excise Tax

17 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Where's Mitch McConnell? : The Internet Thinks Republicans Are Covering Up The Senator's Fate

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Killed in Indy Near-South-Side Shooting

20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays, Vol 34: La La Anthony Said ‘Bon Voyage’… To Wearing Clothes

Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Essence Of Resplendence: Prime Video Brings Together Tastemakers, Moment Makers & Culture Curators For Lavish Leading Ladies Soirée In NOLA

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close