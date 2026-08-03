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Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Unveil Art Exhibit at Newfields

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ Acclaimed Art Collection Is Coming to Newfields

The acclaimed "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" exhibition is coming to Newfields in Indianapolis this fall, featuring nearly 130 works by Black artists.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ Acclaimed Art Collection Is Coming to Newfields

Opening Of The West Coast Showing Of Giants- Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Swizz Beatz Alicia Keys Newfields is bringing one of the country’s most celebrated art exhibitions to Indianapolis. Beginning September 19, 2026, visitors can experience Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.

Running through February 28, 2027, the blockbuster exhibition will transform the museum’s entire fourth floor. It will showcase nearly 130 works by some of the most influential Black artists from around the world.

A Celebration of Black Artistic Excellence

The Swizz Beatz Alicia Keys Newfields exhibition features an extraordinary lineup of legendary and contemporary artists. These include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Gordon Parks, Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, Nick Cave, Esther Mahlangu, and Titus Kaphar.

The exhibition celebrates Black diasporic artists across multiple generations. Moreover, it offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience works from one of the world’s most respected private collections.

More Than Paintings

In addition to the artwork, the exhibition offers a personal glimpse into the lives of its collectors.

Guests will see Alicia Keys’ piano and Swizz Beatz’s drum machine. This connects their celebrated music careers with their passion for collecting and championing Black artists.

The exhibition was organized by the Brooklyn Museum. Additionally, it was coordinated locally under the leadership of Indianapolis Museum of Art Director Belinda Tate.

Plan Your Visit

The Swizz Beatz Alicia Keys Newfields exhibition opens September 19 and remains on view through February 28, 2027.

Opening weekend events, ticket information, and additional programming will be announced by Newfields in the coming months.

Whether you’re a longtime art enthusiast or simply looking for an inspiring cultural experience, this exhibition promises to be one of Indianapolis’ must-see events. It highlights creativity, culture, and the enduring impact of Black artistic excellence.

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Alicia Keys Amy Sherald Esther Mahlangu Gordon Parks Indianapolis Indianapolis Museum of Art Jean-Michel Basquiat Jerod Harris Kehinde Wiley Newfields Nick Cave Swizz Beatz Titus Kaphar

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