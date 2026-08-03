Listen Live
Close
News

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Rickey Smiley spoke out about the racial abuse that he witnessed directed at his son during the World Cup from some fans rooting for Argentina. 

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Beloved Benefit
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The 2026 World Cup ended two weeks ago, but it still carries some harsh feelings for veteran radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley, particularly due to the controversial behavior of fans supporting Argentina.


On the episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that aired after Spain emerged victorious over Argentina 1-0 in the final, Smiley shared how he witnessed fans of Argentina subject his son Malik as he was working during the tournament. He confessed that it left him very troubled.

“I saw some racism in real time,” Smiley said to his co-host Da Brat in studio. “I literally drove off crying. I had tears in my eyes.” He detailed how Argentina supporters interacted with Malik and “talked to him like he was less than a human being” as they left the stadium after a game in the tournament.

In spite of that, Smiley said that Malik “was trying to be accommodating to them where he works.” Things got so heated that as Smiley saw one fan repeately size Malik up as if to physically attack him, he stepped in. “I said, ‘I’m his dad. I’m his dad,'” he said. “And then all of a sudden your ass can’t speak English now.”

Smiley said the experience left him distraught, noting how Malik has worked hard to make this a career. “You can treat me like trash,” he said. “But to see somebody treat your son like that… man, that thing made me cry. I cried all the way to the airport.”

The veteran comedian said that the incident led him to research the history of anti-Blackness. “I didn’t know that the racism existed in the country of Argentina. Had no idea,” Smiley said. “It’s crazy. It’s real deep.”

Smiley’s account adds to the burden of evidence against fans of Argentina, who have undergone immense scrutiny
for other incidents of racial abuse toward fans. The popular streamer iShowSpeed detailed an encounter with an
Argentina supporter that escalated quickly, causing FIFA to respond with an investigation.

Check out the segment above.

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Buy Black Indianapolis - Submit a black business in the community to be featured in our directory
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Buy Black Indy Spotlight: Her Hospitality Is Elevating Luxury Events Across Indianapolis

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting on Indy’s East Side Leaves 1 Dead

Comments
2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Divers Recover Body of Child from Cass County Lake

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fishers Protesters Rally Against Planned Mass Deportation Event

Comments
Entertainment  |  Matty Willz

Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Marries Grammy Winner Coco Jones

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

East Side Indianapolis Shooting Kills 1, Injures Another

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Daniels Talks Vision for Purdue in Indianapolis

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Sophie Cunningham Stance Draws Protests at Fever-Lynx Game

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Coco Jones Is A Whole Wife! Get A Preview Of Her Wedding Day Nuptials With Donovan Mitchell

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close