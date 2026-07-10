Erica Campbell Says Spouses Should Be Able to Talk Honestly About What They Wear

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Erica Campbell relationship advice is sparking conversation after the Grammy-winning gospel artist shared her perspective on spouses offering input about each other’s wardrobe choices. While promoting her new film, Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery, Campbell explained that a husband asking about his wife’s outfit shouldn’t automatically be viewed as controlling behavior.

Instead, she believes those conversations can be opportunities to better understand one another.

It’s About Perspective, Not Control

Campbell encouraged couples to pause before assuming the worst when a spouse comments on what they’re wearing.

To illustrate her point, she offered a simple analogy. If a husband with a muscular physique routinely left home without a shirt, many wives would naturally ask questions about where he was going or who would be there.

She believes the same principle can apply in reverse.

Rather than immediately becoming defensive, Campbell says she prefers to ask her husband, Warryn Campbell, “Tell me what you see.” That approach opens the door for conversation instead of conflict.

Don’t Let Ego Take Over

A key part of Erica Campbell relationship advice centers on managing pride during difficult conversations.

Campbell believes many disagreements escalate because ego takes over before either person truly listens. She even shared her personal definition of the word “ego,” describing it as “Easing God Out.”

According to Campbell, when people become determined to prove they’re right or refuse to hear another perspective, healthy communication suffers.

Healthy Relationships Require Healthy Conversations

Campbell isn’t suggesting that one spouse should dictate what the other wears. Instead, she’s encouraging couples to create space for honest dialogue built on trust and mutual respect.

Her comments have sparked widespread discussion about where the line exists between thoughtful feedback and controlling behavior. While opinions differ, many agree that intent, tone, and respect make all the difference.

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Ultimately, Erica Campbell relationship advice reminds couples that successful marriages aren’t built on winning arguments—they’re built on listening, communicating, and valuing each other’s perspective, even when conversations become uncomfortable.

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