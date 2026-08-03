Source: Getty

John Legend to Play Harry Belafonte in Biopic “The Road Home”

John Legend has signed on to star in “The Road Home,” a film about South African jazz legends Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba during the Apartheid era. Legend will portray Harry Belafonte, a civil rights activist. The film, directed by Bill Condon, is currently in production in South Africa. Legend expressed his honor to play Belafonte, a friend and mentor, in the film. The movie, described as a story of defiance and resilience, is being financed by Studiocanal and will feature new recordings from Masekela and Makeba’s catalog. Source: https://see.news/john-legend-to-play-harry-belafonte-in-biopic-the-road-home