John Legend to Play Harry Belafonte in Biopic “The Road Home”
John Legend to Play Harry Belafonte in Biopic “The Road Home”
John Legend has signed on to star in “The Road Home,” a film about South African jazz legends Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba during the Apartheid era. Legend will portray Harry Belafonte, a civil rights activist. The film, directed by Bill Condon, is currently in production in South Africa. Legend expressed his honor to play Belafonte, a friend and mentor, in the film. The movie, described as a story of defiance and resilience, is being financed by Studiocanal and will feature new recordings from Masekela and Makeba’s catalog. Source: https://see.news/john-legend-to-play-harry-belafonte-in-biopic-the-road-home
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