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Nivea Shares Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Diagnosis Update

Nivea Reveals Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Diagnosis and Shares Encouraging Health Update

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Nivea has revealed she was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia earlier this year and says her treatment is going well.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Nivea Reveals Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Diagnosis and Shares Encouraging Health Update

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Nivea Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is a diagnosis the Grammy-nominated singer is sharing with honesty, hope, and gratitude. The R&B star recently revealed that she was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) earlier this year and is now opening up about her health journey.

The 44-year-old said she underwent two bone marrow biopsies before doctors confirmed the diagnosis. While the news was life-changing, she expressed relief that it was not a more aggressive form of cancer that would have required intensive chemotherapy.

A Positive Outlook

The Nivea Chronic Myeloid Leukemia journey has already reshaped the singer’s outlook on life.

She shared that her treatment has been going exceptionally well and remains optimistic about the future.

“Everything is going great so far, and I expect it to continue,” she said.

The diagnosis has also inspired several lifestyle changes. Nivea revealed she has adopted a healthier diet, stopped drinking alcohol, and now practices gratitude every day.

Music Remains a Priority

Despite the diagnosis, Nivea isn’t slowing down.

She continues to record new music while also investing in her future behind the scenes. The singer recently enrolled in school to study audio engineering, giving her the skills to mix and produce her own recordings.

Outside the studio, she remains focused on raising her four children, whom she shares with her former partners.

Looking Ahead with Hope

The Nivea Chronic Myeloid Leukemia announcement is more than a health update—it’s a story of resilience.

Rather than allowing the diagnosis to define her, Nivea is choosing to move forward with purpose, embracing new opportunities while prioritizing her health and family.

Her openness also helps raise awareness about Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, reminding others of the importance of early diagnosis, ongoing treatment, and maintaining hope throughout the journey.

As she continues healing and creating music, fans are cheering her on every step of the way.

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