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Buy Black Indy Spotlight: Her Hospitality Is Elevating Luxury Eve...

Buy Black Indy Spotlight: Her Hospitality Is Elevating Luxury Events Across Indianapolis

During the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Mayor's Breakfast, WTLC's Karen Vaughn caught up with Jessica, founder of Her Hospitality, to learn how her company is making an impact across Cen..

Published on August 3, 2026
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Buy Black Indianapolis - Submit a black business in the community to be featured in our directory
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Buy Black Indy Spotlight: Her Hospitality Is Elevating Luxury Events Across Indianapolis

Looking for a luxury bartending experience for your next event while supporting a local Black owned business? Buy Black Indy is shining a spotlight on Her Hospitality, an Indianapolis company that’s redefining hospitality through education, premium service, and community empowerment.

During the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Mayor’s Breakfast, WTLC’s Karen Vaughn caught up with Jessica, founder of Her Hospitality, to learn how her company is making an impact across Central Indiana.

RELATED: Buy Black Indianapolis: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List

With more than a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Jessica transformed her passion into a business built on three core pillars: education, luxury event setups, and professional event staffing.

One of Her Hospitality’s signature offerings is its bartending education program, which includes one on one bartending classes and interactive group experiences for corporate events, private parties, and special occasions. Beyond teaching mixology, Jessica says the goal is to create opportunities for others looking to build careers in hospitality.

“I started getting ladies who were looking up to me in the hospitality industry,” Jessica shared. “I was able to start providing jobs for them, so I thought I would take it to a different level and turn it into a business.”

From weddings and private celebrations to corporate functions, Her Hospitality delivers elevated experiences with professional bartending and event staffing tailored to each client’s needs.

And if you’re wondering Jessica’s drink of choice? It’s the classic mojito.

“It’s refreshing,” she said. “It gives vacation vibes.”

WTLC is proud to highlight local entrepreneurs who are helping Indianapolis grow through innovation, service, and community leadership.

To learn more about Her Hospitality or book services for your next event, visit their website or follow them on social media.

What Black owned business should WTLC spotlight next? Let us know in the comments!

RELATED: Buy Black Indianapolis: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List

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