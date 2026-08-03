Source: Peloton / Peloton

Eminem Auctions Rare Signed Sneakers to Support Detroit Youth

Eminem is auctioning off 117 signed pairs of sneakers from his personal collection to benefit the Marshall Mathers Foundation, which supports disadvantaged youth in Detroit. The collection includes rare Air Jordan models linked to the rapper’s career, such as the Air Jordan 4 Encore and the Air Jordan 3 Slim Shady PE worn during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. The auction features footwear from Nike, Adidas, and Puma, showcasing Eminem’s personal style and connection to sneaker culture. Each pair is signed by Eminem, adding to their appeal for fans and collectors. Bidding will continue until August 25, 2026. Source: https://www.talk995.com/2026/07/30/eminem-auctions-rare-signed-sneakers-to-support-detroit-youth/