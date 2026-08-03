Listen Live
Close
Recording Artists

Eminem Auctions Rare Signed Sneakers to Support Detroit Youth

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Eminem x Peloton
Source: Peloton / Peloton

Eminem Auctions Rare Signed Sneakers to Support Detroit Youth

Eminem is auctioning off 117 signed pairs of sneakers from his personal collection to benefit the Marshall Mathers Foundation, which supports disadvantaged youth in Detroit. The collection includes rare Air Jordan models linked to the rapper’s career, such as the Air Jordan 4 Encore and the Air Jordan 3 Slim Shady PE worn during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. The auction features footwear from Nike, Adidas, and Puma, showcasing Eminem’s personal style and connection to sneaker culture. Each pair is signed by Eminem, adding to their appeal for fans and collectors. Bidding will continue until August 25, 2026. Source: https://www.talk995.com/2026/07/30/eminem-auctions-rare-signed-sneakers-to-support-detroit-youth/

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
EMINEM X RAG & BONE COLLECTION
Recording Artists  |  JC

Eminem Auctions Rare Signed Sneakers to Support Detroit Youth

Comments
John Legend
Movies  |  JC

John Legend to Play Harry Belafonte in Biopic “The Road Home”

Comments
Former Presidents Gather For The Obama Presidential Center Dedication Ceremony
18 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

The Richest Black Owned Businesses of All Time (And How Much They’ve Made)

Comments
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 28, 2026
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Keke Palmer, Lil Wayne, Idris Elba and More Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

Comments
Opening Of The West Coast Showing Of Giants- Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ Acclaimed Art Collection Is Coming to Newfields

Comments
3 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Rapsody’s New Single Highlights Black Culture With Nod to D’Angelo

Comments
"Toya And Reginae" WE Tv Docu-Series Screening
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nivea Reveals Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Diagnosis and Shares Encouraging Health Update

Comments
Buy Black Indianapolis - Submit a black business in the community to be featured in our directory
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Buy Black Indy Spotlight: Her Hospitality Is Elevating Luxury Events Across Indianapolis

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting on Indy’s East Side Leaves 1 Dead

Comments
2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close