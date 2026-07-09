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Victor Willis, Co-Founder of Village People, Dies at 74

Village People Co-Founder Victor Willis Dies at 74, Leaving Behind a Lasting Musical Legacy

Victor Willis, founding lead singer and co-writer of Village People, has died at 74. The music icon leaves behind a legendary catalog that helped define the disco era.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Village People Co-Founder Victor Willis Dies at 74, Leaving Behind a Lasting Musical Legacy

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Victor Willis dies at 74, marking the loss of one of the most recognizable voices of the disco era. The founding lead singer and co-writer of the Village People passed away on June 30, 2026, following a short but aggressive illness. His wife, Karen Huff-Willis, and the group confirmed the news.

Willis died just one day before what would have been his 75th birthday.

The Voice Behind Disco Classics

Victor Willis helped create some of the most celebrated songs in pop music history.

As the group’s lead vocalist and co-writer, he played a key role in timeless hits including:

  • “Y.M.C.A.”
  • “Macho Man”
  • “In the Navy”
  • “Go West”

Known for portraying both the policeman and naval officer characters on stage, Willis helped make the Village People one of the most recognizable acts of the 1970s.

A Career Beyond Disco

Long before international fame, Willis honed his talents singing gospel music.

He also built an impressive résumé on Broadway, performing in acclaimed productions including The Wiz and Hair. Those early experiences helped shape the commanding stage presence that would later captivate audiences around the world.

A Landmark Legal Victory

One of Willis’ proudest accomplishments came off the stage.

After years of legal battles over music publishing rights, Victor Willis dies at 74 having secured a historic copyright victory in 2012 that allowed him to reclaim partial ownership of his songs. The decision became an important moment for artists seeking greater control of their creative work.

He later rejoined the Village People in 2017 and remained the last original member actively performing with the group.

A Legacy That Lives On

From dance floors and sporting events to weddings and celebrations across generations, Victor Willis’ music continues to unite people around the world.

As fans remember his remarkable career, Victor Willis dies at 74, but his unmistakable voice and the joyful soundtrack he helped create will continue to inspire generations to come.

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