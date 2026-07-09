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Ronald Nored Brings Vision and Grit to Butler in 107.5 The Fan...

Ronald Nored Brings Vision and Grit to Butler in 107.5 The Fan Sit-Down

"We want to be really competitive every single night out... sometimes shots don't fall. The thing that can be consistent is your effort, your energy, your togetherness on the defensive end," Nored said.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Ronald Nored Brings Vision and Grit to Butler in 107.5 The Fan Sit-Down

Butler Bulldogs head coach Ronald Nored stopped by 107.5 The Fan on Wednesday morning, joining hosts Kevin Bowen and Mark Dykton in-studio for a wide-ranging conversation about his new chapter leading the program.

Nored opened up about the team’s summer, noting that four weeks of workouts have centered on building a connected, competitive group. His roster philosophy blends necessity with tradition. While the transfer portal shaped much of year one, Nored leans toward an old-school belief in recruiting high school talent and developing players over time to create lasting stability.

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The portal did bring fresh firepower from abroad. Nored highlighted the additions of international guards Samu Adler of Finland and Asim of Serbia, both arriving with high-level experience. Closer to home, he praised Noblesville freshman Baron Walker for leadership and toughness that mirror his own early days at Butler. He also confirmed that Jalen Jackson is fully cleared health-wise and set for a major role.

Reflection came easy for Nored, who traced the roots of his “Robot Ron” nickname to metal rods surgically placed in both shins during his playing career, paired with a reputation for consistency. He looked back fondly on Butler’s 2010 and 2011 NCAA Tournament runs, recalling how bonds formed in hotel rooms across the country made those seasons special.

Looking ahead, Nored made his coaching vision clear. He wants a team defined by effort and defense.

“We want to be really competitive every single night out… sometimes shots don’t fall. The thing that can be consistent is your effort, your energy, your togetherness on the defensive end,” Nored said.

That identity, built on toughness and connection, sets the tone as Butler prepares for the season ahead.

Ronald Nored Brings Vision and Grit to Butler in 107.5 The Fan Sit-Down was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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