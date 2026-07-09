Janelle James Developing New Hulu Comedy Rock City Inspired by the Virgin Islands

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Janelle James Rock City is the latest project from one of television’s funniest stars. The Emmy-nominated comedian and actress is developing a new half-hour comedy series for Hulu, bringing a story rooted in her Virgin Islands upbringing to the small screen.

James is co-writing and executive producing the project alongside writer and producer David Caspe, with whom she previously collaborated on the comedy series Black Monday. While the show is still in early development, it is already generating buzz thanks to its unique setting and talented creative team.

A Homecoming With a Twist

The premise of Janelle James Rock City centers on a woman who returns to her hometown in the Virgin Islands after inheriting a tourist attraction from her estranged father.

What begins as an unexpected inheritance quickly becomes much more complicated. Instead of simply taking over a beachfront bar and grill, she discovers her father left behind unfinished business, family dynamics, and a community that forces her to confront her past while figuring out her future.

The combination of heartfelt storytelling and comedy promises a fresh perspective on family, identity, and second chances.

Janelle James Continues Her Winning Streak

Fans already know James as the unforgettable Ava Coleman on the hit comedy Abbott Elementary. Her hilarious portrayal of the self-absorbed principal has earned widespread critical acclaim, including four consecutive Emmy nominations and a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Although it has not been confirmed whether James will appear on-screen in Rock City, her signature comedic voice is expected to be front and center behind the scenes.

What Happens Next?

Because the series remains in the early stages of development, details about casting and a premiere date have not yet been announced.

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Still, Janelle James Rock City is shaping up to be a project worth watching. With James’ sharp comedic instincts, personal connection to the Virgin Islands, and proven track record of creating memorable characters, the series has all the ingredients to become another standout comedy for Hulu.

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