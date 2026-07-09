Indianapolis Native Chase Infiniti Earns First Emmy Nomination
Indianapolis Native Chase Infiniti Earns First Emmy Nomination
Chase Infiniti has officially earned her first Primetime Emmy nomination, receiving a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her breakout performance as Agnes in Hulu’s The Testaments.
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The nomination marks another major milestone for the Indianapolis native, whose rise in Hollywood has been nothing short of remarkable over the past two years.
Born and raised in Indianapolis, Infiniti attended the International School of Indiana before graduating from North Central High School.
She later studied at Columbia College Chicago, where she continued pursuing her passion for acting.
Many viewers first discovered Infiniti in Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent, where she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.
She then broke into the spotlight with her starring role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, earning widespread acclaim and establishing herself as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising young actresses.
Now, her performance in The Testaments has earned her one of television’s highest honors. At just 26 years old, Infiniti is being recognized alongside some of the industry’s biggest names, further cementing her place as one of entertainment’s brightest emerging stars.
The Emmy nomination adds to an already impressive year for Infiniti, who has also received recognition from major film and television awards for her recent performances.
For Indianapolis, the nomination is another reminder that hometown talent continues to make an impact on the national stage.
Congratulations to Chase Infiniti on this incredible achievement! We’re proud to see an Indy native representing the Circle City on one of television’s biggest stages.
Indianapolis Native Chase Infiniti Earns First Emmy Nomination was originally published on hot1009.com