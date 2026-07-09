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3 Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for String of Indy Armed Robberies

The suspects pleaded guilty to multiple counts of interference with commerce by robbery for the July 2024 crimes.

Published on July 9, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Three men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a string of armed robberies in Indianapolis in July 2024.

Emmanuel Collins, 27, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Jujuan Beecher, 25, was also sentenced to 18 years in federal prison, with three years of supervised release to follow. He pleaded guilty to four counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Tayveon Majors, 23, was sentenced in 2025 to five years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery.

Court documents state that between July 4, 2024, and July 18, 2024, Collins, Beecher, and two other unknown individuals robbed at least three gas stations and a Dollar Tree in Indianapolis. Police said in those four armed robberies, the suspects stole cigarettes, lottery tickets, and thousands of dollars in cash.

In at least two of those robberies, Majors acted as the getaway driver.

On July 18, after robbing the Dollar Tree on Washington Street, Collins, Beecher, and Majors were arrested. During a search of their getaway vehicle, officers recovered three handguns used to commit the robberies.

“No one who is shopping for their family or simply working for a living should face the threat of armed robbery,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Tom Wheeler. “In addition to the physical and emotional toll on the victims, these types of robberies also have broad repercussions for entire communities, forcing them to live in fear.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation-Indianapolis Division and IMPD investigated this case as part of Operation Take Back America. The nationwide initiative uses all possible resources from the Department of Justice to protect communities from violent offenders, arrest criminal illegal immigrants, and eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs).

“These defendants used firearms and violence to terrorize innocent people for their own personal gain,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “Those who commit violent crimes in our communities will be identified, investigated, and held accountable. The FBI remains committed to investigating violent crime and working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities.”

3 Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for String of Indy Armed Robberies was originally published on wibc.com

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