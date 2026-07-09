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Clive Davis' Life and Legacy Celebrated by Music Greats

Music Icons and Hollywood Stars Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Clive Davis

Music legends, Hollywood stars, and political leaders gathered in New York to honor Clive Davis during an emotional memorial service celebrating his extraordinary legacy.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Music Icons and Hollywood Stars Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Clive Davis

Mourners Pay Their Respects At Clive Davis Funeral
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Clive Davis memorial service became a powerful celebration of one of the most influential figures in music history. In fact, artists, actors, and political leaders gathered in New York City to honor the legendary executive’s remarkable legacy.

Held on June 29, 2026, at Central Synagogue in Midtown Manhattan, the private memorial reflected the extraordinary impact Davis had on generations of artists. This was felt throughout his seven-decade career.

A Celebration Filled With Music and Memories

The service featured heartfelt tributes from some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Bruce Springsteen shared an emotional eulogy. He recalled how Davis took a chance on him by signing him to Columbia Records when he was just 22 years old.

Jennifer Hudson delivered one of the day’s most moving musical moments. She performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” before transitioning into Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” This honored one of Davis’ most celebrated protégés.

Alicia Keys also reflected on the executive’s unwavering belief in her artistry. She shared how he consistently fought to protect her creative vision throughout her career.

The ceremony began with a poignant instrumental performance by Kenny G. Meanwhile, Dionne Warwick and Barry Manilow honored their decades-long friendship with Davis through heartfelt remarks.

A Room Filled With Music Royalty

The Clive Davis memorial service brought together an impressive gathering of celebrities paying their respects.

Among those in attendance were Stevie Wonder, Usher, LL Cool J, Ja Rule, Adrien Brody, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, Swizz Beatz, Georgina Chapman, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A Lasting Legacy

The celebration concluded with Davis’ casket being carried from the synagogue as an instrumental version of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” played. This was a fitting tribute to a man whose influence shaped countless careers and forever changed the soundtrack of generations.

The Clive Davis memorial service served as a reminder that while legends may leave us, their impact continues through the music, artists, and lives they helped transform.

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Adrien Brody Alicia Keys Barry Manilow Bruce Springsteen Central Synagogue Clive Davis Columbia Records Davis Gayle King Georgina Chapman Hoda Kotb House Speaker Ja Rule John Nacion Kenny G. Meanwhile Leonard Cohen LL Cool J Midtown Manhattan Nancy Pelosi New York City Swizz Beatz Whitney Houston

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