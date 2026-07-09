Poo Bear Leads All-Star Charity Single 'Gotta Be Us'
Poo Bear Unites Music Stars for ‘Gotta Be Us (Be The People)’ Community Anthem
Poo Bear Unites Music Stars for ‘Gotta Be Us (Be The People)’ Community Anthem
Gotta Be Us Be The People is more than a new song—it’s the soundtrack to a nationwide movement encouraging people to create positive change right where they live. Released on June 12, 2026, the genre-blending anthem brings together artists from across the music industry with one shared goal: inspiring communities to take action.
Produced by five-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker Poo Bear (Jason Boyd), the song seamlessly blends country, hip-hop, R&B, pop, and soul into an uplifting call for unity. At the heart of the record is a simple but powerful reminder: we’re the proof that change starts with everyday people.
An All-Star Collaboration
The impressive lineup features both rising and established artists, including:
- Trevor Jackson
- Smino
- Momo Boyd
- Sadie Rose Van
- Luke Borchelt
- VCU Black Awakening Choir
Each artist brings a unique sound, creating a record that reflects the diversity and strength of communities across America.
More Than Music
The Gotta Be Us Be The People campaign serves as the launchpad for Be The People, a 10-year initiative connecting community leaders with individuals who want to make a difference in their neighborhoods.
The movement is supported by an influential National Leadership Council that includes Aloe Blacc, Jon Batiste, Goodwill, and the Martin Luther King III Foundation, underscoring its mission to inspire meaningful civic engagement.
Join the Movement
Fans and creators are invited to become part of the campaign through the #BeThePeopleOpenCall.
Through July 12, 2026, participants can submit original remixes or creative interpretations on social media using the hashtag #BeThePeopleOpenCall. One standout creator will earn the opportunity to have a track produced by Poo Bear himself.
The Gotta Be Us Be The People movement reminds us that lasting change doesn’t begin in distant places—it begins in our own communities, with people willing to take the first step.
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